Ranganayaka’s ‘Gaali Tangaali’ song earns acclaim for its Kannada essence

Actor Jaggesh and filmmaker Guruprasad, known for their previous hits like Matta and Edelu Manjunatha, are set to repeat the magic with Ranganayaka. The film, which comes 15 years after the duo's previous collaboration, is gearing up for release on March 8, on the occasion of Shivaratri. Recently the makers unveiled the first single from Ranganayaka, titled Gaali Tangaali, which has garnered attention for a couple of reasons.
Composed by Anoop Seelin, who also lends his voice alongside Muniraju, Gaali Tangaali, with lyrics by Guruprasad, brings forth the essence of Kannada. The video song not only focuses on the film's lead Jaggesh, but also features junior artists portraying eminent personalities like Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Vishnuvardhan, Rajkumar, Shankar Nag, and more.
Ranganayaka, produced by Vikyath A R under the Vikhyath Chithra Production banner, is touted to be a period drama political satire. Distributed by Zee Studios, the film introduces Tamil television actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi, who will share the screen with Jaggesh.