Ranganayaka’s ‘Gaali Tangaali’ song earns acclaim for its Kannada essence

Composed by Anoop Seelin, who also lends his voice alongside Muniraju, Gaali Tangaali, with lyrics by Guruprasad, brings forth the essence of Kannada. The video song not only focuses on the film's lead Jaggesh, but also features junior artists portraying eminent personalities like Ambareesh, Ravichandran, Vishnuvardhan, Rajkumar, Shankar Nag, and more.

Ranganayaka, produced by Vikyath A R under the Vikhyath Chithra Production banner, is touted to be a period drama political satire. Distributed by Zee Studios, the film introduces Tamil television actor Rachitha Mahalakshmi, who will share the screen with Jaggesh.