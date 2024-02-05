Shivarajkumar’s IV Returns assembles an interesting technical team

Shivarajkumar, who has a slew of projects in the pipeline, is gearing up for his latest endeavour IV Returns, which marks the directorial debut of Lakki Gopal. The film has sparked excitement since its announcement, as it is set to revive Shivanna's cherished titular character from the comedy-thriller Inspector Vikram (1989), after a hiatus of 34 years.

Produced by Mylari M, along with Renuka Prasad and Mysuru Ramesh overseeing the production, the project is set to rope in a star-studded cast. Meanwhile, the makers have finalised the technical team. With Vidhyadharan penning the story, Lakki Gopal's debut feature will have noted composer Amrish scoring the music. Maasthi, the dialogue writer of Kaatera and the upcoming Bheema is also onboard, along with cinematographer Mahendra Simha, known for Rustum and Ghost. Deepu S Kumar will be taking care of editing while stunt choreography will be handled by Chethan D Souza.

Shivarajkumar is awaiting the release of Karataka Dhamanaka, which is slated to hit theatres on March 8. He is currently shooting for Bhairathi Ranagal, and 45, and simultaneously gearing up to commence filming for IV Returns.