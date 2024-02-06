Sustaining viewers' engagement with simple stories is a challenge: Director Suni

Suni, the filmmaker known for his knack for presenting uncomplicated yet captivating narratives, has etched his mark in Kannada cinema. From the simplicity of his debut, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, with Rakshit Shetty, to his ventures into mass subjects like Bahuparak and Bazaar, Suni’s forte lies in simple and straightforward storytelling. As he gears up for his upcoming release, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, starring Vinay Rajkumar in the lead, Suni is set to revisit his distinctive style.
The director articulates, “It doesn’t matter to the audience what kind of stories you cater to them, as long as it is entertaining and comes with good content.” He delves into the challenges posed by the allure of mass films, and the unique difficulties in maintaining audience captivation within the world of simplicity, where emotions take center stage. “It is more challenging to keep the viewers engaged for two and a half hours with a blend of emotions, expressions, and dialogues,” he says.
Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, produced by Mysore Ramesh and set to release on Feb 8, has a title that draws connections to his debut, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. He clarifies that the line might have a similar meaning, but the story is different.
“Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe story written by ML Prasanna, and directed by me follows Athishay, portrayed by Vinay Rajkumar, on his journey as an aspiring music director. Despite its apparent simplicity, the narrative unfolds with twists and turns, reflecting the challenges of upcoming composers, their journey, love, financial struggles, and lifestyle,” he says.
Ondu Sarala marks the first collaboration between Suni and Vinay Rajkumar. Suni shares, “Actually, the hero was not chosen initially, and he came into the picture after the storyboard. Our first poster sketch, depicted in the lanes of Chickpet, was released without a face. It all fell into place when I saw a picture of Vinay Rajkumar during Dasara festivities, catching my attention as the best fit for the role, and he came on board,” says Suni, adding, “Having watched the actor’s performance in Ananthu vs Nusrath, I grasped his nuances. However, he underwent specific character-building for our film, like learning to play piano and ride a Chetak scooter with gears,” Suni further explains.
According to Suni, Vinay is a pure artist, not confined to a specific category or style. “Furthermore, he doesn’t carry the star aura or family background onto the sets; he sheds it and brings forth his unique individuality. While it’s a gradual evolution for him, he is meticulous about script choices. His upcoming films, such as Pepe, Gramanayana, and other projects, showcase his experimentation with different genres.”
Suni is known for incorporating strong female characters, and this film features Swathishta Krishnan and Mallika Singh as female leads. Suni remarks, “Every actor in the frame will have a character definition.” Mallika Singh was chosen by the producer, for her performance in the serial Radhe. Suni elaborates, “We wanted a singer from North India, and she fits the bill perfectly.”
As for Swathishta Krishnan, who hails from Karnataka and settled in Chennai, also plays a significant role. “Adding to the ensemble, we have Rajesh Nataranga in a crucial role. Additionally, Bigg Boss Kannada season 10 winner, Karthik Mahesh, makes a guest appearance,” he shares.
Returning to the style of films Suni is known for, does he intend to carry on with his signature style of simple stories? Suni reflects, “Had films like Bahuparaak Bazaar, or Avatara Puurusha brought me huge success, perhaps I would have altered the pattern of my filmmaking, attempting more commercial genres. But since it didn’t connect, I’ve gone back to what suit me the best,” he says, and adding, “It all went up my initial impressions with the audience.
Their expectations of my films were focussed on catchy dialogues, scenes, and humour. They expect me to try something different within my own strengths. Having said that, I will always strive to connect with audiences through different genres,” he concludes.