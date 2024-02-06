Sustaining viewers' engagement with simple stories is a challenge: Director Suni

Suni, the filmmaker known for his knack for presenting uncomplicated yet captivating narratives, has etched his mark in Kannada cinema. From the simplicity of his debut, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story, with Rakshit Shetty, to his ventures into mass subjects like Bahuparak and Bazaar, Suni’s forte lies in simple and straightforward storytelling. As he gears up for his upcoming release, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, starring Vinay Rajkumar in the lead, Suni is set to revisit his distinctive style.

The director articulates, “It doesn’t matter to the audience what kind of stories you cater to them, as long as it is entertaining and comes with good content.” He delves into the challenges posed by the allure of mass films, and the unique difficulties in maintaining audience captivation within the world of simplicity, where emotions take center stage. “It is more challenging to keep the viewers engaged for two and a half hours with a blend of emotions, expressions, and dialogues,” he says.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, produced by Mysore Ramesh and set to release on Feb 8, has a title that draws connections to his debut, Simple Agi Ondh Love Story. He clarifies that the line might have a similar meaning, but the story is different.

“Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe story written by ML Prasanna, and directed by me follows Athishay, portrayed by Vinay Rajkumar, on his journey as an aspiring music director. Despite its apparent simplicity, the narrative unfolds with twists and turns, reflecting the challenges of upcoming composers, their journey, love, financial struggles, and lifestyle,” he says.