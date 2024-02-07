Dhruva Sarja joins the final phase of 'Martin' shoot

Dhruva Sarja, currently juggling between shoots of two big projects, Prem’s KD and Martin, will resume shooting for the latter from February 10. The high-octane action entertainer directed by AP Arjun, marks his first Pan-India film and has been in the making for quite some time. The film is now entering its final phase of production. The team is gearing up to shoot two songs, with the first track serving as a continuation of the introduction song. The remaining sequences will be filmed in Goa, choreographed by Murali master. Following this, the team plans to wrap up with a romantic duet, to be choreographed by Imran Sardhariya, and shot in various parts of India.

According to the makers, shooting for Martin is scheduled to be completed in February. Meanwhile, the production house is carefully considering a suitable release date that would work well for them. An official announcement will be made thereafter. Martin’s audio rights has been bagged for a whopping amount and is currently working on the post-production work. The film will also be dubbed in Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.

The story of Martin is written by Arjun Sarja, and the film stars Vaibhavi Shandilya as the female lead. The film also features Anveshi Jain, Sukruta Wagle, Nathan Jones, Rubiel Mosaquera, Achyuth Kumar, and Malavika Avinash among others. Uday K Mehta is bankrolling the project under the Vasavi Enterprises banner, with music composed by Mani Sharma and Ravi Basrur taking charge of the background score.

Satya Hegde is responsible for the cinematography, while the action sequences are taken care of by stunt choreographers Ram-Lakshman and Ravi Varma.