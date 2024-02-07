If films don't perform well, songs don't reach their potential now: Composer Mano Murthy

Mano Murthy, the noted composer, has ensured for decades that his songs and music linger in people’s hearts, especially the melodious tracks, even long after the films are done and dusted. Examples abound, including Amrutha Dhaare, America America, Joke Falls, Cheluvina Chittara, Geleya, and Mangaru Male, to name a few.

However, the music director, who is an NRI, seemed to have disappeared for a few years; he is now back to captivate audiences with a new set of films, the latest being director Dattareya’s upcoming romantic mystery thriller Pranayam. The film, starring Rajavardan and Nayana Ganguly, is produced by Paramesh of P2 Production and is set to release on February 9.

“I haven’t vanished. After that peak period, for some reason, the latter films which I worked on somehow didn’t do too well,” says Mano Murthy. “In my view, I realised that today if films don’t perform well, songs don’t achieve their potential, but there are exceptions. Today, people are mostly drawn by the content and trailers, which become the key invitations to theaters.

Unlike before, songs don’t have the same impact in attracting audiences. Also, albums in those days were either on CDs or FM. Now, songs are streaming on every platform before release, allowing people to form their opinions even before watching them in theaters and how the songs complement the entire film. A handful of films for which I have composed music have failed for different reasons. Even then, the songs have done well, but not to the extent we expected,” he adds.