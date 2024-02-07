'Just pass' students are not your average bookworms: Actor Shri Mahadev

Seems like Shri Mahadev, after Ondisi Bareyiri, and Gajanana and Ganga, continues his relationship with college campus, with Just Pass. “Over the last few years, I have certainly enjoyed working in youth entertainers, set in the college campus. Interestingly, all three had different stories, and I appear in different characterizations, and there was a transformation in my looks too,” says Shri Mahadev, ahead of the film’s release on Feb 9.

“In fact, I didn’t enjoy that college life when I was given an opportunity, as I was studious and busy with tuitions. I had regretted that later and even manifested to get back to those days. I have got that through these three films,” he adds. Just Pass, written and directed by KM Raghu, is produced by Shashidhar KV under Royce Entertainment banner, and along with Shri Mahadev, the film brings together a whole set of young actors along with Rangayana Raghu, Sadhukokila, Suchendra Prasad, Naveen D Padikkal, Prakash Tuminad, and Deepak Rai among others in pivotal roles. The film has editing by KM Prakash, music by Harshvardhan Raj and cinematography by Sujay Kumar Bhavikatte.

According to Shri, the plot of Just Pass is about the last benchers who score 35 in academics, and a particular college that is opened just for average students. “How this college of average students helps in transforming their carefree life is the crux of the film,” he says.

He feels that these students should be given fair treatment without being partial to them. “The average students don’t get admissions in good colleges, and eventually they don’t get the right job. I believe that life is all about a second chance, and when a few just pass out, those with 35 marks should be given an opportunity. According to my opinion, they are not bookworms, they have world knowledge, and we have a few great examples of famous personalities in every field, who have been college dropouts, but done very well in their life and respective fields,” he says.

Shri, who made a transition from serials to films, draws parallel with these just pass college students to his current career growth. “While my character Arjun in Just Pass is put among the average students he goes about proving something important. Likewise, people, who have seen my work, think that I deserve something better. From my end, I am somebody who keeps trying, and never wants to give up,” he says, adding, “I didn’t have a channel to enter the silver screen, so I took the serial route. Not being a trained actor, and the small screen gave me that confidence. Today it has helped me to play any kind of role. Serials were like primary school, and I am now in high school, six years four months, into the industry, going forward, I am hoping to grow with flying colors,” he concludes.