Maaye & Company will explore the glossy facade of virtual connectivity: Director Sandeep Kumar

Filmmakers are constantly seeking to capture the pulse of society, addressing issues that resonate with audiences. B Sandeep Kumar’s latest venture, Maaye & Company, is poised to tackle one of the most pressing topics of our time: the impact of social networking sites.

Set to hit the screens amidst a flurry of releases on February 9, Maaye & Company is billed as a crime drama that delves deep into the ramifications of social media’s omnipresence in people’s lives. Backed by M N Ravindra Rao, this film offers viewers the darker side of social media.

Speaking about the film’s thematic focus, B Sandeep Kumar, who not only directs but also has penned the story and screenplay, sheds light on its underlying message, “Nowadays, all kinds of mishaps happen due to WhatsApp, Facebook, and Instagram, and this film is about how to deal with it,” he reveals. With a clear intent to address the pitfalls of unchecked social media usage, Maaye & Company is a film, made with a purpose,” he says.

At its core, the narrative revolves around four young protagonists, navigating the labyrinth of social media’s influence on their lives. “As their stories unfold on screen, the audience is confronted with the stark realities of cyberbullying, identity theft, and the invading personal privacy in the digital age. Through their experiences, we want to spotlight the dangers lurking behind the glossy façade of virtual connectivity,” he adds.

With cinematography by Shankar Aradhya, the ensemble cast of Maaye & Company includes Arjun Kishore Chandra, Naveendra, Yashshree, Anusha Anand, Uma, and Raghav Laal, among others.