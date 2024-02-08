'Dia' continues to fetch me fame, says Kannada actor Pruthvi Ambaar

Looks like the month of February belongs to Pruthvi Ambaar! The actor, marking four years since the release of Dia on February 7 (2020), a film that propelled his popularity, is now looking forward to the release of three consecutive films. Kicking things off, he has Juni hitting screens on February 9, followed by Matysagandha and For Regn, all hitting the theaters in the same month.

“Today, whatever Dia has bestowed upon me has helped me come this far, and have filmmakers approaching me with unique roles. Without a doubt, Dia continues to fetch me fame,” says Pruthvi, who mentions that he always chooses films for a specific reason. “Take, for example, Sugarless, a film delving into the lives of diabetic patients, and Dooradarshana, which explores the value of television in the 80s. I am always in search of something in each subject.”

Speaking of Juni, he remarks, “There’s a slight familiarity of my character in Dia, which can be seen in Juni. Those who liked that will relate to Partha, my character, but not entirely. Though the story is different, the way the director has told it, the backdrop, and visuals might evoke nostalgia, and will have the audience connect with my character in Dia,” he explains.