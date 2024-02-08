INTERVIEW |Regardless of background, an actor needs talent to survive: 'Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe' star Vinay Rajkumar

Vinay Rajkumar is the first from the third generation of actors in the Rajkumar family to enter the industry, and we ask the five-film-old actor if he sees notable changes in the process since his debut.

“I think, as always, we are receiving a lot of love and respect from all over. My grandfather (Dr. Rajkumar), my doddappa (Shivarajkumar), my father and chikkappa (Puneeth Rajkumar), have had their paths and journey. I think nothing is easier for anyone. They have put in a lot of hard work, and have worked in multiple films, to become what they are right now. And people will only like you if there is talent. To be a superstar, one has to go that extra mile, and I have great examples ahead of me. I have just started. But still, the love which I have got is overwhelming. From my end, I don’t consciously expect anything, so I don’t see any changes around me,” says Vinay Rajkumar, as he discusses at length his upcoming film, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, directed by Suni.

The film is set to release on February 9.

Excerpts:

With only five films in the past nine years, is that a conscious decision?

I am actually content with the numbers and the kind of films I am into. Basically, I like to enjoy both sides of my life, the best of both worlds. I like to be on the silver screen. At the same time, I like to have my personal life and have the right combination of both. Both are equal, and everything gives me the right proportion. This balance of 5 films in 9 years is okay with me. I am very slow-paced, and I like to do different characters, and each one has been varied from the other. Starting as a young college boy, I played the role of a lawyer, and a boxer, and I have fun doing it. That is the most important thing, to do what you love.

Do you firmly believe that your successful journey is fueled by your talent rather than your background?

For sure I will have an added advantage in a lot of things because of my grandfather, my father, and my uncles, more than any other newcomer. But in the long term, regardless of background, an actor needs talent to survive. Only when an actor entertains, the audience will support his films.