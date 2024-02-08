'Marigold' will showcase Kannada actor Diganth in a new light

The makers of Diganth’s upcoming film, Marigold, are gearing up for a release, and the teaser was recently unveiled. Judging by the glimpse, the film hints at an action-packed suspense thriller, which should have demanded an extra dose of energy and enthusiasm from the experienced actor.

Joining him is Sangeetha Sringeri, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 10, who plays the female lead.

Speaking at the teaser launch producer Raghuvardhan mentioned, “Although I have directed several films, Marigold marks my first foray into film production. The captivating storyline presented by Raghavendra Naik compelled me to take this leap.”