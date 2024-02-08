'Marigold' will showcase Kannada actor Diganth in a new light

The makers of Diganth’s upcoming film, Marigold, are gearing up for a release, and the teaser was recently unveiled. Judging by the glimpse, the film hints at an action-packed suspense thriller, which should have demanded an extra dose of energy and enthusiasm from the experienced actor.
Joining him is Sangeetha Sringeri, the second runner-up of Bigg Boss Kannada season 10, who plays the female lead.
Speaking at the teaser launch producer Raghuvardhan mentioned, “Although I have directed several films, Marigold marks my first foray into film production. The captivating storyline presented by Raghavendra Naik compelled me to take this leap.”
The film revolves around four boys embarking on a mission to sell Marigold Biscuits and is shot across various locales including Chitradurga, Bangalore, and Sakaleshpur.
While Diganth affirms his portrayal as an intelligent scammer in the film, the director reveals that Marigold will showcase the actor in a new light, blending drama and thrills seamlessly.
The film’s cinematography is handled by Chandrashekar and it has music by Veer Samarth.