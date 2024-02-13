Darshan’s 'Devil-The Hero' secures audio rights for a huge price, before filming

Challenging Star Darshan, who gave a blockbuster hit with Kaatera, is already creating the right noise for his next film, Devil-The Hero. Directed by Prakash Veer, the film has been generating the right kind of buzz since its announcement.

According to the latest report, the audio rights of the film, which is yet to roll, have already been sold to the popular music label Saregama - South for a whopping price. "We are happy that a noted music label like Saregama has shown interest in buying the rights of our film. There was a lot of demand, and various music labels offered their pitch, but finally, we settled with this music company," says an elated Prakash.

Meanwhile, the makers have shot exclusively for the first look teaser that will be released on the eve of Darshan's birthday. "It is unique and composer Ajaneesh Loknath has exclusively composed a theme music for this," shares Prakash.

The director, who is busy with the pre-production works also clarified with us that apart from Darshan as the lead, the team is yet to finalise the heroine and the rest of the cast. They will be making an official announcement regarding this soon.

The film, which is presented by Jai Matha Combines, and produced by J Jayamma and Prakash Veer under their home banner Vaishno Studios has cinematographer Sudhakar S Raj joining hands for a Darshan's film once again.

Devil-The Hero will be the second collaboration of the actor-director duo who had previously joined hands for Tarak (2017). The director in his previous interview with us had shared that he is looking to bring out a mass venture, made to satisfy Darshan fans with Devil.