‘My role in KTM cannot be summarised in one sentence’

Sanjana Doss, an upcoming talent, doesn’t mind waiting for a breakthrough moment to be recognised and appreciated for her work. The actor, who made her acting debut with Manasmita, is now eagerly anticipating her first commercial venture, Aruna’s KTM co-starring Deekshith Shetty. The film is scheduled for release on Feb 16. On how significant this sophomore film is, Sajana says, “Be it KTM or any other project, I don’t have any expectations at least for now. Attachment to something arises when we expect too much. If people like it, I will be content. Though it is early in my career, I have realised that a career in cinema is not an easy path.”

While she cannot reveal the full form of the title KTM, Sanjana Doss opens up about her role. “Personally, I haven’t seen such a multifaceted character like the one I play in KTM in recent films. My role cannot be summed up in one sentence. She is an extremely complex and sensitive individual, though not everyone sees her sensitive side. To the outside world, she appears carefree, living in the moment, and unaffected by things, but she is fiery,” Sanjana explains about her character.

She also has a few words about her co-actor, Deekshith Shetty. “Initially, I was hesitant to work with an actor who has varied acting experience such as in theatre, Television and films, as this was just my second film. It usually takes time to get comfortable with a co-actor, especially while performing romantic scenes. We had several rehearsals and Deekshith’s professionalism made things easier.” The shooting schedule took time, but Sanjana Doss explains that Deekshith, who plays multiple shades, needed time to get into character. “The film has an ensemble cast, and it was a task to match all of their schedules. Having said that, I didn’t face any schedule hassles because the team was very organized,” she says.

Sanjana, on the sidelines, also reflects on her approach towards the industry. “Initially, I was starry-eyed, but I knew it would be a tumultuous task. We can’t predict what will happen in this industry. I don’t want to wait for someone to roll out the red carpet for me. I am working as hard as possible. I assist directors, go to Mumbai when required, write my own scripts, and even continue to dance and sing. At this stage, it becomes valuable to stay in tune with your craft rather than waiting for the right project to arrive. In between all of this, I await opportunities,” she says.

The actor is in talks for a few projects, which she will reveal once the official announcement is made. “I have finished filming for an English web series, and a Malayalam film, AT (Welcome to the Dark Side),” she concludes.