‘An accidental meeting with Shankar Nag triggered my passion for Kannada cinema’

Ravi Kashyap, an NRI Kannadiga, has always had a heart for Kannada films, and as a distributor and producer, he has kept the Kannada film flag flying high in the USA under the banner Jolly hits. He got associated with Pawan Kumar’s Lucia and was one of the key producers.

Sulle Sathya by Akash Srivatsa backed by him, was the first Kannada film screened at the Cannes Film Festival. He also produced Badmaash starring Dhananjay. Additionally, he collaborated on an English short film, The Puppet Master, and released the Telugu version of Dia, directed by Ashoka and Srini’s Old Monk, to name a few.

Now, Ravi is gearing up to release Saramsha, a film backed by him and directed by Surya Vasishta. It is slated to hit theaters on February 16.

The film is produced under Vibha Kashyap Productions and Clap Board Production will feature a background score by Aparajith along with Surya Vasishta. Udit Haritas has handled the music direction and Pradeep Naik is the editor. In Bengaluru, speaking on the sidelines of the release of Saramsha, Ravi expressed his passion for Kannada cinema.

“It all started as a teenager when I accidentally met the legendary filmmaker Shankar Nag while studying in Bengaluru during 1988-89. We built a bond over technology, and I was drawn to his direction and theatre work. However, parental pressure led me to focus on my studies and later move overseas, settling in the UK and then the US. But my inclination towards Kannada cinema never faded, and in 2011, I started film distribution,” he says.