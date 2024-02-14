Comedy is a delicate balance: KM Chaitanya

Abbaabba! a vibrant, colloquial term in Kannada, comes across as more than just an exclamation and is more of a spectrum of emotions. Whether it’s joy, surprise, or sheer excitement, ‘Abbaabba’ finds its way into everyday conversations. Director Chaitanya presents us with a rollercoaster of laughter and fun with his latest release Abbaabba, hitting theatres this Friday.

The film distributed by KRG Studios, stars Likith Shetty and Amrutha Iyengara along with Ajay Raj, Thandav, Dhanu Achar, Vijay Chendoor, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Avinash as part of the ensemble cast.

In an era where multilingual releases are becoming increasingly common, Chaitanya draws inspiration from a Malayalam film, Adi Kapyare Kootamani, to craft the Kannada version, Abbaabba. “I believe it is more of an adaptation rather than mere replication. I have brought in newness into the narrative, placing it in fresh settings and situations, offering a comical family escapade unlike any other. I also like to stress that it is a family entertainer,” Chaitanya asserts, adding, “It’s a theme that transcends age barriers, ensuring a wholesome experience for people of all ages, including children.”

Reflecting on the genesis of the project, Chaitanya shares, “When Friday Films banner approached me with the idea, I initially hesitated. However, their openness to suggestions and willingness to integrate elements that resonate with Kannada culture convinced me to direct the project.”

At its core, Abbaabba revolves around the girl inadvertently trapped in a boys’ hostel, which eventually paves the way for laughter, romance, and mischief similar to hostel life. The story brings in nostalgia, evoking fond memories for many, while the rest wish they had a similar experience in college.