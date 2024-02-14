Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe gets boost with increased screenings in second week

Vinay Rajkumar’s latest outing, Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, directed by Suni, released last week, and has received a heartfelt response from audiences across Karnataka. The film, which has been receiving good feedback gets equal support from celebrities in the Kannada industry who have poured appreciation for Suni’s work and Vinay’s character. What was overwhelming for Vinay was having his uncle Shivarajkumar watch the film and express his appreciation.

Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, which was released alongside a slew of other films, has seen an increase in the number of theatres for the coming week in some places of Karnataka, which has certainly given a boost to the team. Along with Vinay Rajkumar, the film produced by Mysuru Ramesh under the Ram Movies banner, also stars Swasthik Krishnan and Mallika Singh in the female leads and has Raghavendra Rajkumar playing a special role. The ensemble cast further includes Rajesh Nataranga, Aruna Balaraj, and Sadhu Kokila, among others, in pivotal roles. This musical romantic drama has music by Veer Samarth and cinematography by Karthik Sharma and Sabha Kumar.

Meanwhile, as the latest development, the production house, which is happy with the response of Ondu Sarala Prema Kathe, is said to team up with director Suni once again for an interesting project, and details will be revealed soon.