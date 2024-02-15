I value every role, regardless of its duration on screen: 'Shakhahaari' actor Rangayana Raghu

Actor Rangayana Raghu has a slew of films in the pipeline all set for release back-to-back. His career graph has marked a significant shift from him playing character artists to leading a film in recent projects like Rangasamudra and Just Pass.

His latest addition to the lineup is Shakhahaari. “I value every role, regardless of its duration on screen,” says Rangayana Raghu, reflecting on his diverse acting journey. “Having been a theatre artist, I don’t see the difference. Whether it’s three days, ten days, or even 25 days of shooting, what matters most is the essence of the character and the story that it contributes.”

In Shakhahaari, Rangayana Raghu portrays Subbanna, a character driven by the desire to create a better world. “Subbanna’s journey is about striving to realise his vision of a beautiful world,” he explains, hinting at the depth of his character’s motivations.

Known for his versatility and dedication to each role, the actor underlines the importance of thorough preparation for every role. “I always ensure to do my homework and mentally immerse myself in the character,” he notes, adding that he values the commitment to deliver authentic performances.

Despite his busy schedule, Rangayana Raghu remains enthusiastic about his upcoming projects. “I have some interesting films lined up which include Moorne Krishnappa and Agnathavasi. Each project has offered me the opportunity to explore diverse roles and challenge myself creatively,” he says.