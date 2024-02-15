'I'm 50-films-old but I haven't retired': Veteran Kannada film director S Narayan

5D hitting the theatres this week is special for a couple of reasons. It is a milestone for veteran director Kala Samrat S Narayan and actor Aditya’s 25th film. The crime thriller marks Narayan’s return to direction after a hiatus.

Having directed legendary actors like Dr. Rajkumar, Vishnuvardhan, and Ambareesh among others, he feels that working on 50 films is only an earmark. “Anybody who wants to see success should consider each film as a step forward. I want to do a lot of films, and working with various actors is only an inspiration and blessing,” says the director, adding, “I am 50-films-old, but I have not retired.”

Does he think demand becomes less for senior directors, especially in the Kannada industry? “It is a foolish mindset. Creative work doesn’t have retirement. Writers and directors are into it till the end,” says Narayan, who cites examples of director Raj Kapoor, who shot Bobby at the age of 70 years.

“I claim myself lucky that I got to work with legends at a very young age. But despite the experience, I still feel young. My thinking doesn’t fade with age. I am planning to helm my 100th film at the age of 75, and I am confident about it.”

Narayanan shares the same excitement even while working with young actors. “I don’t count the success I got in my last outing, I only think of what I can score in my current film. Every actor has a hidden talent, and I want to travel with them.”

Talking about 5D, Narayan says it is a typical script about blood mafia. “We have drug mafia and many other organised crimes, but I was shocked that there is a blood mafia too. I have brought out that through this film. I have based 5D on evidence and facts. I hope the system will take action after they watch this film. This is a new genre for me and it works well for the present generation and all ages because every drop of blood is valued.”

Produced by Swathi Kumar for the banner One to Hundred, 5D is co-directed by his son, Pankha. Starring Adiya Prabhudeva as the female lead, the film features Narayan in a pivotal role and also has him as a music composer and lyricist as well.