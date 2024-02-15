I'm grateful to be cast in films based on my talent: 'KTM' star Deekshith Shetty

For any actor, the journey from small screens to films is often considered a daunting leap. Deekshith Shetty is one of the few actors who have successfully made this jump. Known for his roles in television serials and reality shows, making his mark with a parallel lead character in Dia was a breakthrough. Deekshith attributes his upcoming stint as a hero in Kannada cinema to the opportunities he got because of his serial career.

“It is every dream of a serial artist to see himself on the big screen,” Deekshith shares. “Since we don’t have the direct route to get there, we start with the small screen, followed by small roles, before making our debut on the silver screen.”

Deekshith is now gearing up for his second release, KTM, in Kannada after a four-year gap since the release of Dia. He sheds light on the challenges he faced during this hiatus. “The four-year gap between my two Kannada films has certainly raised questions about my existence in the industry,” he admits. “But the rushes of my upcoming film, KTM, provided all the answers. People realised why I took time and appreciated it. There is a lot of discussion about the film, which sees its release on February 16.”

Speaking of KTM, directed by Arun, and starring Sanjana Doss as the female lead, Deekshith elaborates, “This is a 10-year journey of the character Karthik, starting from the age of 17. Each look represents a different phase of his life, and I have worked on each shade to authentically portray these variations. If I want people to travel with my character, I have to go through the various looks. Playing these variations helped me bring out the inner acting nuances, which were required for the role.”

Asked about the significance of the title KTM and its relation to the characters Karthik and Mercy, Deekshith teases, “To know what the ‘T’ stands for, viewers will have to wait until the climax of the film.”