Kannada director Satya Prakash to make acting debut in comedy film titled 'X & Y'

Award-winning director Satya Prakash, known for Rama Rama Re, Ondalla Eradalla, and Man of the Match, is now working on his fourth film. The upcoming project comes with an interesting title, X & Y, and sees the filmmaker donning multiple roles. Satya, who wears the director’s hat apart from producing the film, will now face the camera for the first time in a lead role.

The team, which is currently shooting, has unveiled the first-look poster and a teaser. The poster shows the actor holding a helmet in his hands while being surrounded by a sea of sperms.

“This story focuses on today’s generation—those who have become, are becoming, or want to become fathers and mothers. It also delves into the lives of today’s boys, girls, and children,” says Satya, adding, “It falls under the genre of comedy, bringing in compassionate ideas that make you laugh and enjoy watching the film. The first schedule of the shoot is complete, and preparations are underway for the second.”

The film features music by Vasuki-Vaibhav, cinematography by Lavith, editing by BS Kemparaju, and art direction by Varadaraj Kamath. The cast includes Atharva Prakash, Brinda Acharya, Ayana, Sundar Veena, Veena Sundar, and Doddanna, among others.