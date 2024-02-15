'Shakhahaari is an emotional crime thriller'

Sandeep Sunkad, hailing from Shivamogga, is not your typical film director. An engineering graduate who initially pursued a career as an electronic engineer took a dive into the film industry in 2016. Since then, he’s explored various facets of the industry, from working on government documentaries to corporate films, to even trying his hand in the hotel business. Today, his technical background has come in handy to aid his artistic expression in his directorial debut, Shakhahaari.

“My experiences while travelling for work and my avid reading have helped me understand storytelling. The time that I spent in the industry has also honed my craft,” Sandeep shares. Shakhahaari delves into the reactions of ordinary people when faced with unexpected circumstances and challenges, in the heat of the moment.

“It is an emotional crime thriller,” Sandeep explains, setting the stage for a gripping narrative. “The entire film is set against the backdrop of a remote village in Thirthahalli, revolving around a hotel as its central theme,” he says.

For an engineer-turned-director, there is a constant curiosity around fresh perspectives that a newcomer brings with them. “New stories always reveal fresh layers, but they often have a familiar hook, drawing from what we observe in our surroundings. The freshness lies in the approach and perspective,” Sandeep muses.