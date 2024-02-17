Darshan -Tharun Kishore Sudhir collaborate on a historical project 'Sindhoora Lakshmana'

Darshan Thoogudeepa and Tharun Sudhir, who are revelling in the success of Kaatera, have announced their next collaboration. The successful duo is teaming up again, for the fourth time - D59, and this time for a historical venture on Indian revolutionary fighter, 'Sindhoora Lakshmana'.

Partnering with them are Yajamana and Kranti producers - Shylaja Nag and Suresha B, who will finance the project under their banner Media House Studio, and composer V Harikrishna.

While Shylaja Nag expresses her excitement about this collaboration, Tharun shares a sentimental connection with Sindhoora Lakshmana.

“Sindhoora Lakshmana was a play my father, and actor, theatre artist Sudheer, staged for at least 18000 shows, and it was a huge hit back then. The cassette of this play would sell like hotcakes, making it the highest-ever Ashwini audio in those days. I grew up watching this play, and I even remember the last day my father performed it. Even my mother has played a character in it. There are a lot of emotions attached to this title. Though I treat every film equally, this one is special and close to my heart. I am glad I took it up,” he says.