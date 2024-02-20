'My current focus is on entertaining the audience and connecting with my characters'

With 38 illustrious years in cinema, Shivarajkumar, now aged 62, continues to exude unwavering energy. Being a star that every director aspires to helm is a testament to his remarkable career as a performer. Hailing from the Rajkumar family, he made his debut with Anand in 1986, and since then, has carved his own path with his approximately 130 films, earning titles like the Hat-trick Hero, Century Star, and Karunada Chakravarthy.

For Shivanna, the real thrill lies in the camaraderie of the set, adorned in grease paint, basking in the glow of arc lights, and skillfully bringing out the nuances of his characters. As he resumes shooting for his 128th film, Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivaana, in a candid conversation, shares, “There’s a fire within me, not just as an actor but in everything I do. Icons like Rajkumar, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan possess lasting charisma. I’m simply striving to give my best.”

The actor attributes his perpetual enthusiasm to his mischievous and playful nature since childhood. Despite occasional reminders from loved ones to ‘act his age,’ he admits to always striving to maintain his excitement. “Being adored by fans for your energy is a constant motivation. I don’t want to disappoint them. I prefer to keep the energy high on and off-screen, especially when I have them around me. Some might think I am overdoing it. However, after 38 years in the industry, I don’t feel the need to overdo things to attract attention. That’s just who I am. No one can change my nature. I am straightforward and true towards whatever I do,” he asserts.

Never once has Shivanna considered quitting the industry. “Being an actor is a rare opportunity, and getting to work on a host of films doesn’t come easily. So it’s better to embrace it than to regret it later. The thought of giving up never crosses my mind,” he says.