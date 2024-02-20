'My current focus is on entertaining the audience and connecting with my characters'

With 38 illustrious years in cinema, Shivarajkumar, now aged 62, continues to exude unwavering energy. Being a star that every director aspires to helm is a testament to his remarkable career as a performer. Hailing from the Rajkumar family, he made his debut with Anand in 1986, and since then, has carved his own path with his approximately 130 films, earning titles like the Hat-trick Hero, Century Star, and Karunada Chakravarthy.
For Shivanna, the real thrill lies in the camaraderie of the set, adorned in grease paint, basking in the glow of arc lights, and skillfully bringing out the nuances of his characters. As he resumes shooting for his 128th film, Bhairathi Ranagal, Shivaana, in a candid conversation, shares, “There’s a fire within me, not just as an actor but in everything I do. Icons like Rajkumar, Rajinikanth, Mohanlal, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan possess lasting charisma. I’m simply striving to give my best.”
The actor attributes his perpetual enthusiasm to his mischievous and playful nature since childhood. Despite occasional reminders from loved ones to ‘act his age,’ he admits to always striving to maintain his excitement. “Being adored by fans for your energy is a constant motivation. I don’t want to disappoint them. I prefer to keep the energy high on and off-screen, especially when I have them around me. Some might think I am overdoing it. However, after 38 years in the industry, I don’t feel the need to overdo things to attract attention. That’s just who I am. No one can change my nature. I am straightforward and true towards whatever I do,” he asserts.
Never once has Shivanna considered quitting the industry. “Being an actor is a rare opportunity, and getting to work on a host of films doesn’t come easily. So it’s better to embrace it than to regret it later. The thought of giving up never crosses my mind,” he says.
Balancing the roles that feed the performer in him while maintaining star value throughout his career, Shivanna has successfully transitioned from being the son of a legend to carving his own identity. “My father was my first inspiration, following him, I admire Kamal Hassan and Amitabh Bachchan. I draw inspiration from them, but I’ve never strived to imitate them. I have maintained my own identity in acting always. Since my first film, I’ve aimed to offer diverse roles that resonate with audiences. As you see, I’ve avoided repeating genres excessively. While some say I excel in gangster roles, I ensure they’re never repetitive. Similarly, I’ve portrayed family sentiments and brother-sister dynamics without repetition. Even in commercially successful films, I’ve avoided stereotypes,” he explains.
Ask him at any point, he feels the pressure of being a legend’s son, and Shivanna immediately replies,”Yes, it’s there, in every aspect, to uphold the family name. Besides, there’s a necessary discipline and responsibility I’ve maintained, particularly when dealing with any issues.”
Currently, the actor, who is awaiting the release of Karataka Damanaka, is juggling between multiple projects, Shivanna anticipates Bhairathi Ranagal and 45 to be unique additions to his career. “I didn’t anticipate such finesse coming from composer-turned-director Arjun Janya in 45. Honestly, he will stand out as a filmmaker in the industry. Narathan’s Bhairathi Ranagal is almost seventy percent done and we are hoping to release it in August,” he reveals.
Responding to fans’ desire to see him in an underworld role akin to his classic cult film Om, Shivanna asserts, “When I did Om, I was 33 years old. Now, after 28 years, I should be in a different phase. The commanding gaze in my eyes remains, but the portrayal should evolve. Right now, I aim to entertain people and deeply connect with my characters. Particularly, the character in Inspector Vikram, which I enjoyed portraying, 34 years ago, a similar essence will be retained in IV Returns.”
Reflecting on his experience working in multiple languages, especially after the success of Jailer, Shivanna acknowledges the expectations that come with it. “When it comes to working in other language films, I have to carefully consider which roles will fit me best,” he concludes.