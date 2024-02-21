Anjali Menon to make Tamil directorial debut

On Tuesday, the production house KRG Studios announced that they are all set to produce Anjali Menon's next directorial, which will mark her debut in Tamil.

Anjali started her career with the Malayalam short film Black Nor White. She then went on to helm a segment in the Kerala Cafe anthology film. She made her feature film debut with Manjadikuru in 2008. She then wrote Ustaad Hotel (2012), after which she helmed her most popular film, Bangalore Days (2014). She last had the release of Wonder Women in 2022.

As per an official press note, Anjali Menon said, "Audiences are connecting beyond language boundaries to the diverse story landscapes of India, and we are keen to take them on cinematic journeys that are memorable, entertaining and thought-provoking - all at the same time."

KRG Studios (Karthik Gowda and Yogi G Raj entered the industry as producers in 2021 and has previously bankrolled films such as, Rathnan Prapancha, and Gurudev Hoysala. Some of their upcoming films include Uttarakaanda and Kirik'et 11.