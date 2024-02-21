Raghavendra Rajkumar to play retired doctor in Kannamuche Kaadegude

Nataraj Krishna’s Kannaamuche Kaadegude, a murder mystery, brings together an interesting cast. Jyothi Shetty, the actor who played the villain in Garuda Gamana Vrishaba Vahana, Atharva Prakash, the lead hero of Man of the Match, and it stars Raghavendra in a pivotal role as a retired doctor. The film, which was shot in Bengaluru and Mangalore, has been censored U/A and is gearing up for a release. The poster of the film was recently unveiled at the Sukhananka Charitable Trust Orphanage.

Speaking about this film, director Nataraj Krishna said, “Kannamuche... holds the characteristics of a suspense thriller and promises to be an internal commercial film. Raghavendra Rajkumar being part of our film in a significant role is a major highlight of our film. He has contributed substantially to the story and is teaming up with newcomers.”

Kannamuche Kaadegude produced by Anitha Veeresh Kumar and Meenakshi Rajashekar has Deepak Kumar JK handling the cinematography, and Bedre is in charge of editing. Kannamuche also features Prarthana as the heroine, alongside Veeresh Kumar, Aravind Boloor, Raviram Kunj, Suresh Rai, and others.