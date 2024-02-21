Registration of love and marriage within a relationship is the essence of our film: Naveen Dwaraknath

I don’t like wasting time on projects, where I can't add value: Milana Nagaraj

Off late, Milana Nagaraj’s characters in films usually revolve around relationships, love, and family. “Whether it’s a family drama or a romantic entertainer, as a heroine, I aim for strong roles. I might have been part of a couple of mass subjects, where I would have had just two songs and starred alongside the hero. However, through my experience, I’ve realised that such characters won’t take me anywhere, and I don’t like wasting time on such projects, where I can’t add value. Plots of family entertainers and relationship-based films offer space for performance. While such subjects resonate with me, it has also helped me build an audience,” she says.

About For Regn, she says,”No matter how much you love each other or how long you’ve been together, relationships should be officially recognised. Even in today’s world, there’s still some hesitation about love marriages among elders, and they believe in the value of registered relationships. Naveen has explored his film on these lines. The project deals with a sensitive topic in a light-hearted manner.”

Working with Pruthvi Ambaar for the first time, Milana rates him highly as an actor. “Having worked in Tulu films and being popular, Pruthvi is a good co-actor. He adds value to your performance. I require that rapport, especially during rehearsals, and Pruthvi fits perfectly into that. He’s tailor-made for the role,” she says.

Relationships should be registered through hearts: Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar, currently on a release streak, has recently added another feather to his cap with his latest film, Juni and he is now gearing up for his next For Regn and is following it with Matysagandha.

“The journey for For Regn began when director Naveen Dwarakanath noticed me, in one of my Tulu films and approached me,” Pruthvi reveals.

Known for playing characters who navigate the intricacies of love and relationships with finesse, Dia actor Pruthvi sees For Regn as another opportunity to explore these aspects. He aims to challenge conventional notions and offer audiences a nuanced perspective on the true essence of relationships.

“Relationships should be registered through hearts, and that’s the core plot of the film,” he explains. “Whether it’s love or living in relationships, the idea of a ‘happily ever after’ holds value after a marriage is registered, as it is not just about two souls but the family behind them.”