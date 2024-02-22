'Matsyagandha' presents me in a new light as a cop: Actor Pruthvi Ambaar

Pruthvi Ambaar, known for his willingness to experiment with emerging directors, shares, “Working with new directors has taught me the importance of building rapport and it has in turn enhanced the overall experience.” He expresses excitement for his role in Matsyagandha directed by Devaraj Poojary, which is touted to be a gripping crime drama, set against the backdrop of the coastal belt, “Previously, I was concerned about being typecast in romantic roles, but Matsyagandha presents me in a new light as a cop,” he reveals.

Pruthvi, a lover of action films with a background in martial arts, believes his portrayal of a police officer will offer audiences a fresh perspective. Discussing the film’s narrative, Pruthvi explains, “It revolves around Uttara Kannada and primarily focuses on the lives of fishermen and their struggles.” Elaborating on his character, he states, “I play a realistic cop stationed at a small police station, where a seemingly insignificant case unfolds into a compelling journey. The portrayal of the police and the overall ambience in the film aligns with realism, offering viewers a genuine insight into law enforcement.”

Embracing the role of a police officer allowed Pruthvi to adapt his style and body language, a shift he believes audiences will notice and appreciate. “I am confident that viewers will recognise the authenticity and depth in my portrayal in this film,” he says.

According to the director, the film promises to showcase Pruthvi Ambaar, Prashanth Siddhi, and Bhajarangi Loki in roles that will challenge their usual portrayals. “The film will mark a transformation for Pruthvi, who will be seen in the role of a police officer. Prashanth Siddhi, making his debut as a music director with Matsyagandha, will also portray a negative character, while Bhajarangi Loki will take on the role of a fisherman and Sharath Lohitashwa will portray the antagonist. I wanted to bring a change among these actors, allowing them to showcase freshness in their respective roles,” the director says as he looks forward to the release this week.

Presented by Kannada Pichchar and produced by BS Vishwanath’s Sahyadri Productions, the film’s cast includes Gopalkrishna Deshpande, PD Sathish Chandra, Disha Shetty, Niriksha Shetty, among others. Matysagandha has cinematography by Praveen M Prabhu.