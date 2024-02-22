Tanush Shivanna’s 'Mr Natwarlal' to release on Feb 23

Tanush Shivanna, the hero of Madamakki and Nanjundi Kalyana, is all set for the release of his next film Mr Natwarlal which is hitting the screens this week. Directed by V Lava, the film’s title is derived from the 1979 Hindi hit film, starring Amitabh Bachchan, but offers a unique crime-action thriller experience.

Tanush, who also produces the film under the Tanush Cinemas banner, shares insights into the storyline. He explains that while the title pays homage to the Hindi film, the plot loosely revolves around the infamous con artist Mithilesh Kumar Srivastava, also known as Natwarlal (1912-2009).

“Natwarlal was an Indian fraudster known for his audacious scams, including the purported sale of iconic landmarks like the Taj Mahal, the Red Fort, the Rashtrapati Bhavan, and the Parliament House of India. We’ve woven elements of his life into the narrative, adding layers of crime and action,” the actor-producer elaborates.

Mr. Natwarlal stars Sonal Monteiro as the female lead, alongside Nagabhushana, Rajesh Nataranga, Sujay Shastry, Yash Setty, Sudhi, KS Sridhar, Triveni Rao, and Padma Vasanthi.

The film has a screenplay penned by Lava, cinematography by William David, music by Dharma Vish and editing by KM Prakash.