'Ugramm': A decade of cinematic marvel

Sriimurali proudly acknowledges that Ugramm was a rejuvenation for him as an actor, and describes it as a transformative experience, “Ugramm was not just a film; it was a resurgence, a pivotal moment in my career. Ugramm reignited my connection with the audience, which has sustained my career for years to come.”

Following Ugramm, he embarked on projects like Rathaavara and Mufti, both warmly embraced by viewers, alongside Bharaate and Madagaja, which garnered moderate success. Since Ugramm, there hasn’t been a step backwards in his journey; it instilled in him the confidence to strive for excellence. Collaborating with director Prashanth Neel and a talented ensemble has been a gratifying experience, evoking memories of the dedication poured into Ugramm.

Reflecting on his journey from Ugramm to the present, Sriimurali points out the increasing expectations placed upon him. He candidly acknowledges the challenge of maintaining stardom after a film’s success. “The burden of expectations escalates with every hit, a pressure I willingly embrace. While success opens doors, it also intensifies scrutiny.”

A decade later, with Bagheera set for release, the anticipation only grew. Addressing comparisons between Ugramm and Salaar, directed by Prashanth Neel, Sriimurali asserts, “Ugramm is special and holds its own significance to me, and I refrain from drawing comparisons. People have voiced their opinions, and I respect that. As an actor and Prashanth’s brother-in-law, my wish is for his continued success, knowing he consistently raises the bar in his craft.”

Regarding speculation surrounding a potential collaboration between him and Prashanth Neel for Ugramm-Veeram, which has been in the news for the longest time, Sriimurali remains optimistic. “The anticipation is palpable, but whether it’s Ugramm-Veeram or something beyond, our collaboration will happen, and our commitment will manifest in due time, though the timeline remains uncertain.”