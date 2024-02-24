Abhishek Shetty returns with a sequel to 'Nam Gani B’Com Pass'

Abhishek Shetty, the actor and director of Nam Gani B’Com Pass, returns with a sequel. This time too, Abhishek takes on the role of an actor and director, and an official announcement was made on his birthday, along with the first look.

Abhishek, who is gearing up for his directorial Aaram Aravind Swamy, starring Aniissh, is now in working on the sequel titled Nam Gani B’Com Pass 2. The film is produced by Prashanth Shetty of Advi Creations and the makers are yet to finalise the cast.

Sumanth Achar is taking care of the cinematography, Umesh R is handling the editing, and Anand Raj Vikram is its music director. The story is in the final stages of development.