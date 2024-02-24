Tanya Hope makes a Kannada comeback with Indrajith Lankesh’s 'Gowri'

When asked about her absence from Kannada cinema, Tanya remarks, “I haven’t been getting the right kind of roles, and perhaps my absence contributed to that. So, I saw this as an opportunity to reestablish myself in the industry and contribute to a good film.”

Interestingly, Tanya is also involved in another special project, a song paying tribute to the late Puneeth Rajkumar, which will be released on the actor’s birth anniversary (March 17). “It’s going to be a heartfelt tribute, and we’ve already begun rehearsals,” she shares.

On the film front, Tanya was recently seen in the Tamil film Ranam Aram Thavarel, and her multilingual film Weapon is set to hit screens in March. “Every industry I’ve worked in has been welcoming and has provided me with opportunities,” Tanya reflects, “Each experience has been invaluable in shaping my craft. I’m grateful for the chance to work across languages—it’s helped me grow as an artist and understand different audiences. I just want to keep learning and evolving with each project.”