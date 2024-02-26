Agni Sreedhar on the world of ritualistic killings explored in 'Kreem'

Agni Sreedhar, the writer, usually known for his penchant for enthralling narratives in the underworld genre through works like Aa Dinagalu, Edegarike, and Head Bush, now gets on a new and uncharted journey with Kreem.

Sreedhar pushes the boundaries of storytelling and societal exploration in the Abhishek Basanth’s directorial starring Samyuktha Hegde, which is gearing up for release on March 1. In Kreem, he ventures into the human ritualistic sacrifices driven by the relentless pursuit of power and wealth.

Departing from his familiar turf, writer Sreedhar promises a narrative that not only captivates but also challenges societal norms and perceptions. In a conversation with CE, he offers insights into the inspiration behind taking up writing this novel narrative and sheds light on the relevance of such themes in contemporary society. The film produced by D K Devendra, has music by Rohit Sower, cinematography by Sunoj Velayudhan, and art direction by Shivakumar.

In addition to crafting the story, Agni Sreedhar has also penned the dialogues and screenplay and will be seen in a pivotal character called Yajaman, in the film. Sreedhar explains the relevance of Kreem, (a sacred word referring to Mahakali) in today’s context, remarking on the persistence of ritual killings even in 2024. He explains, “Even today, people are sacrificing live animals, believing it will appease the Gods. Among these, human sacrifice is considered the most sacred, but is done discreetly due to its illegal nature.”

As both a writer and filmmaker, Sreedhar aims to expose the truth behind this cultural phenomenon. “Through my writing, I aim to highlight the harsh realities of our society, in which these killings often target vulnerable individuals,” he asserts, adding, “Kreem doesn’t intend to deliver a direct message, and I hope it will create awareness and prompt my viewers to reflect and retrospect.”

Regarding his return to acting after a hiatus, Sreedhar shares, “I was persuaded by the producers’ associate, Prajwal, to take on a pivotal role. Despite being occupied with various responsibilities, I couldn’t refuse Prajwal’s insistence.” Further hinting at the complexities of his character, he suggests that audiences experience it firsthand on screen.