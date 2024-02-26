Gowrishankar-starrer 'Kerebete' gets release date

Gowrishankar starrer Kerebete directed by Raj Guru has a release date. The commercial entertainer with cultural content is set to release on March 15. Along with the release date announcement the film's trailer was also launched by Gowrishankar's one-year-old daughter, Eshwari Mana.

Kerebete is all set to be presented by Dinakar Thoogudeepa who has helmed films like Jothe Jotheyalli and Sarathi.

Set against the backdrop of the Malenadu region in Karnataka, the trailer of Kerebete delves into the world of a popular fishing event, capturing the rustic charm of rural life.

Along with the picturesque frames we also hear the soulful musical score by Gagan Baderia. Alongside Gowri Shankar, the film also features Bindu Shivram as the female lead, and Gopalkrishna Deshpande and Sampath Maitreya in pivotal roles.

Backed by Jaishankar Patel under the banner of Janamana Cinemas, Kerebete marks the debut of director Raj Guru, who has previously worked with director Pawan Wadeyar in films like Googly, Ranavikrama, and Natasarvabhauma.

Raj Guru, who was born and raised in Malnad, has drawn inspiration from his upbringing in the mountains and his deep-rooted connection to the game of Kerebete. The film has cinematography by Keerthan Poojary.