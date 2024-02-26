Suraag Sagar to make directorial debut with dark comedy 'Nidradevi Next Door'

Suraag Sagar, who honed his expertise in direction and screenwriting at Prague Film School in Europe, garnered attention with his award-winning short film, Entropy, a sci-fi drama.

Previously serving as a creative director at Sadhu Kokila’s Loop Entertainment, specialising in advertisements, corporate projects, and films, Suraag is now all set to make his feature film debut with Nidradevi Next Door.

This dark comedy-drama, with its intriguing title, delves into subjects such as sleeplessness, trauma bonding, and the power of forgiveness.

Suraag has assembled a captivating principal cast for Nidradevi Next Door, featuring Praveer Shetty, who is simultaneously working on a bilingual film titled Engagement, currently in production. Joining the cast are Bigg Boss Kannada winner Shine Shetty and Rishika Naik, acclaimed for her role in Juni.

The additional cast includes Sudharani, Srivatsa, Karthik Pattar, and Anurag Patil, among others.

Produced by Jayaram Devasamudra under the banner of Suram Movies in collaboration with Raju Bonagaani’s Rhodium Entertainment, the film boasts cinematography by Ajay Kulkarni and music by Nakul Abhyankar.

With the cast and technicians in place, the project officially goes on floors with muhurath pooja held today.