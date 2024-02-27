Guru Deshpande, BM Giriraj to team up for a film

Guru Deshpande, the producer of Gentleman and Pentagon, has now joined hands with the national award-winning director, B M Giriraj, for a new film. Tentatively titled Production No 4, the film kickstarted with song recording at Loop Studio, with music composed by BJ Bharat. According to reports, the soundtrack for the film will have four songs."

The yet-to-be-titled film marks the fourth venture from G Cinemas, known for nurturing budding talents through G Academy. Over 15 children from G Academy will feature alongside established Kannada actors in this film.

"Kannada cinema is known for its diverse genres, including commercial and award-winning films. Today it becomes important to deliver content-driven movies that appeal to audiences across these categories, and we both are heading that way," says Gurudeshpande adding, "Further details about the star cast and other details will be revealed soon."