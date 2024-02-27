'I want to stay as an actor in the long run’: Ajaya Prithvi Rashtrakuta

Ajaya’s passion for acting began at a very young age when he was trained by the late AS Murthy’s theatre group Vijayanagara Bimba and since then he has been a part of 20 regional plays. He has also taken up an acting course at Toronto Film School. “I want to utilize all that I’ve learned throughout the years as an actor in my journey in cinema,” he says.

Purushothamana Prasanga revolves around people, especially those in and around the coastal belt, who have aspirations to migrate to Dubai and settle there. Even the protagonist, Purushothama, has the desire to live in Dubai and adores the Burj Khalifa, worshiping it day and night to fulfill his wish. Ajaya reveals some brief insights about the film, stating, “This is a film that needs to be watched by those who want to understand the reality of going to Dubai,” he says.

Ajaya shares his experience working with Devdas. “He made sure I, along with other artists, went through a three-month workshop before the filming began, and this helped us to portray the respective characters perfectly. We also shot a few scenes in Dubai. Overall, it was a good experience.”

The filmis produced by Ravi Kumar and A Shamshuddin under the Rashtrakuta pictures Apart from Purushothama Prasanga, Ajaya’s upcoming projects include Not Out, a film with Rajadhani director, and a film with director Rudresh.