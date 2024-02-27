'Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi' enters its final schedule in Vietnam

Ganesh’s latest film Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi, directed by Srinivas Raju, is nearing completion, and the team is preparing to shoot the final schedule in Vietnam. The director mentioned that they have planned for two songs and some additional scenes. He added that he is currently in Vietnam and the lead actors - Ganesh, Malavika Nair, and Sharanya Shetty - will be joining him in the first week of March.

“I will finish the film in this schedule, and if needed, I’ll shoot any remaining scenes in Mysuru,” said Srinivas Raju, expressing satisfaction with the film’s progress. This marks the first collaboration between the actor and director in a romantic drama, with Sudharani, Sadhu Kokila, and Giri Shivanna playing pivotal roles. Produced by Trishul Entertainments, the movie has Arjun Janya composing the music.

Ganesh, who was last seen in Banadaariyalli, is currently busy with Krishnam Pranaya Sakhi and has not yet announced his next project.