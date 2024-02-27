'Lineman' to release on this date

Director Raghu V Shastry recently unveiled the first look of his upcoming bilingual, Lineman, which is being made in Kannada and Telugu. Now, the makers have revealed that the film is all set to hit the screens on March 15. Lineman is said to be a comedy entertainer and has received mostly positive reviews at the Bangalore International Film Festival. The upcoming film tells the story of an electricity department lineman who finds himself in a hilarious predicament when he refuses to provide power for a special occasion in his village.

Yateesh Venkatesh and Ganesh Papanna, known for producing films like Bhinna and Dear Sathya, have bankrolled Lineman under the banner of Purple Rock Entertainers.