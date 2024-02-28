‘Every character in Jugalbandi brings something unique to the table’

Jugalbandi, helmed by Divakar Dimdima, consists of an ensemble cast including the likes of Archana Kottige, Ashwin Rao Pallaki, Santhosh Ashray, and Yash Shetty, each portraying interesting characters.

The film unfolds with three distinct storylines, centering around a mother, a couple, and a visually impaired individual, respectively. Their common thread? A relentless pursuit of financial stability. While this quest for financial stability, as depicted in the film, is a concept seldom explored in religious scriptures. The director further explains that the characters or plots interact, contrast, or complement each other, adding depth and complexity to the storytelling.

Speaking to CE ahead of the film's release on March 1, the principal cast shared their views about Jugalbandi. Reflecting on this central theme, Yash Shetty says, "Our life itself is a jugalbandi, and every being here comes along with competition and race, while they complement each other. This is a film prepared to delight the innocent audience. It holds special consciousness, a desire to linger in the minds of the viewers for a long time." Echoing this sentiment, Santhosh Ashray observes, "The jugalbandi of music is aimed to transform into a jugalbandi of life's emotions here. Hoping that this movie, which holds a good storyline, appeals to Kannada sentiments. I'm also happy to be a part of it."