Upadhyaksha actor Malaika Vasupal bags next project Vidyapati

Malaika Vasupal is currently on cloud nine for finding success in her silver screen debut with Upadhyaksha, which starred her alongside Chikkanna. The film was produced by DN Cinemas and Umapathy Films. "I expected the film to be a hit, but we never expected that it would be a super duper hit, and the tremendous reception to my character was overwhelming.

The people have accepted me in my feature film, just like my serial career" says Malaika, who is happy to have bagged yet another interesting project. This time, she will be seen alongside Nagabhushan in a film titled Vidyapati. It will be directed by the director duo Esham and Haseen Khan. The two are known for their work in Ikkat which also starred Nagabhusan.

However, this will be the first collaboration for Malaika with the directors. "This is once again a comedy venture, and I chose the project mainly for the storyline created by the directors. Moreover, I am getting an opportunity to work with Daali Pictures, who have given films like Badava Rascal and Tagaru Palya. Promoting Upadhyaksha, made me understand that content is important, but at the same time, entertainment is the key value for a film to be successful."

Malaika is happy to get a transition from the role she played in Upadhyaksha. "I played a minor in Upadhyaksha, and everybody who has seen me in the film and my serials will see me in a different light in Vidyapati. The director has designed my character well. The team plans to begin shooting by the end of March or April," he says. Murali, and DossMode will be handling the cinematography and music respectively. The action sequences for the film will be choreographed by Arjun Master.