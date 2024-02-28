‘We never saw Kreem as a woman-centric film’

Abhishek Basanth, who owns an MBA in general management and MS in public policy and human resources, found himself at a crossroads with two distinct paths before him. One involved delving into organising MMA fights, while the other involved directing films and writing.

“Around that time, when writer and filmmaker Agni Sreedhar’s The Gangsters Gita book was released and director Govind Nihalani came home to meet Agni Sir. He had read The Gangsters Gita, wanted to know the writer, and about the book, especially the last chapter. By then, I was intrigued by their in-depth conversations about films, and that’s when I started my film journey.

This was toward the end of 2019. I then worked as an associate director in Head Bush and marked my directorial debut with Kreem,” says Abhishek ahead of the film’s release on March 1. The film, which is about human sacrifice, sees Samyuktha Hegde as the lead and also features Achuyth Kumar, Arun Sagar, Ashwin Haasan, and Imran Pasha among others. The music is by Rohit Sower, and Sunoj Velayudhan has handled the cinematography.

The debutant filmmaker wanted his first film to be as gritty as possible, and he believed that one writer who could bring that to the table was Agni Sreedhar. “When a story comes from Sreedhar, it’s usually realistic, based on facts, and gripping. When we considered Kreem as a subject, we never saw it as a woman-centric film. We just went with the story. However, it is from ‘her’ perspective, through the protagonist, Samyuktha Hegde,” says the first-timer, adding,

“As a teenager, I was exposed to Puttanna Kanagal films, and I realised that most of the films he dealt with revolved around females and incidents from their perspective, which inspired me. They were two underworld subjects, and I chose Kreem for its horrifying and non-supernatural elements. Secondly, these are incidents that are happening around the world, and lastly, the technical aspects we could bring around it, something I wanted to explore in my first film,” he explains.