I submitted myself as an empty canvas for Kreem: Samyuktha Hegde

Samyuktha Hegde’s journey in the film industry began with a bang, courtesy of her breakout role in Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party starring alongside Rakshit Shetty. However, her ambitions didn’t stop there. Venturing into Telugu, with the remake of Kirik Party, and Tamil films (Comali, Puppy, Theal, and Manmadha Leelai) she expanded her horizons even further. Despite her growing success, Samyuktha remained relatively low-key until the buzz surrounding her upcoming film Kreem put her into the spotlight once again.

Reflecting on her journey, Samyuktha shares, “When I started my career, I was juggling opportunities in different languages while also reassessing my priorities. Transitioning from a life where money was merely a concept to diving headfirst into cinema, my experiences have moulded my perspective in unique ways.” Recalling her modest beginnings, she adds, “I had to hustle my way up. From those early days to landing roles like in Kirik Party, the path has been anything but ordinary.”

Samyuktha’s early aspirations were diverse. “When I began my career in films, at that time, my priorities were different,” she explains. “I wanted to explore the world, basically I wanted to travel and immerse myself in various forms of dance, which I managed to do and found fulfillment in. I am now back to focus on my cinema career, and it begins with Kreem,” she says.

While Samyuktha admits that her debut Kirik Party provided a crucial platform, she opines that Kreem, a project that will stand out as a significant milestone in her career. For the actor, Kreem represents a blend of excitement and gratitude similar to her first venture into cinema. “The anticipation for this film is exhilarating,” she shares. “I’m thrilled to have been entrusted with the role of Aksha, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness our collective efforts on screen,” she calls action an uncharted territory, “I’m proud of the work we’ve put in. This film also made me think of the projects I should take up in the future, and take up roles that leave a lasting impact, whether it’s a brief appearance or a substantial character arc. But no arm candy roles for me – I aim for substance,” she says.