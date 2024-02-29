I submitted myself as an empty canvas for Kreem: Samyuktha Hegde

Samyuktha Hegde’s journey in the film industry began with a bang, courtesy of her breakout role in Rishab Shetty’s Kirik Party starring alongside Rakshit Shetty. However, her ambitions didn’t stop there. Venturing into Telugu, with the remake of Kirik Party, and Tamil films (Comali, Puppy, Theal, and Manmadha Leelai) she expanded her horizons even further. Despite her growing success, Samyuktha remained relatively low-key until the buzz surrounding her upcoming film Kreem put her into the spotlight once again.
Reflecting on her journey, Samyuktha shares, “When I started my career, I was juggling opportunities in different languages while also reassessing my priorities. Transitioning from a life where money was merely a concept to diving headfirst into cinema, my experiences have moulded my perspective in unique ways.” Recalling her modest beginnings, she adds, “I had to hustle my way up. From those early days to landing roles like in Kirik Party, the path has been anything but ordinary.”
Samyuktha’s early aspirations were diverse. “When I began my career in films, at that time, my priorities were different,” she explains. “I wanted to explore the world, basically I wanted to travel and immerse myself in various forms of dance, which I managed to do and found fulfillment in. I am now back to focus on my cinema career, and it begins with Kreem,” she says.
While Samyuktha admits that her debut Kirik Party provided a crucial platform, she opines that Kreem, a project that will stand out as a significant milestone in her career. For the actor, Kreem represents a blend of excitement and gratitude similar to her first venture into cinema. “The anticipation for this film is exhilarating,” she shares. “I’m thrilled to have been entrusted with the role of Aksha, and I can’t wait for audiences to witness our collective efforts on screen,” she calls action an uncharted territory, “I’m proud of the work we’ve put in. This film also made me think of the projects I should take up in the future, and take up roles that leave a lasting impact, whether it’s a brief appearance or a substantial character arc. But no arm candy roles for me – I aim for substance,” she says.
Interestingly, Samyuktha’s involvement in Kreem wasn’t immediate. “I was intrigued by the prospect of action,” she reveals. “As a woman in cinema, opportunities for action-packed roles are scarce. But with my background in martial arts,
I was confident I could rise to the challenge.” The allure of the script, coupled with the endorsement from noted writer Agni Sreedhar, sealed the deal for Samyuktha. “Agni Sreedhar’s narrative was gripping,” she says,”His faith in me to carry the film as the lead was empowering. When I met him and director Abhishek Basanth, I was like a blank canvas, ready to be painted with their vision.”
Samyuktha delves into the behind-the-scenes journey of Kreem, shedding light on her experiences that unfolded during filming. As she recalls her first encounter with Agni Sreedhar’s narrative, she admits to questioning the plausibility of such tales.
Meanwhile, director Abhishek Banath’s diligent research left a lasting impression on her. “Despite Kreem being Abhishek’s directorial debut, his proactive approach and dedication to the project were commendable,” she says.
Regarding the film’s theme of human sacrifice, Samyuktha shares her experiences of being part of the process. “The day after we shot a scene delving into human sacrifice for Kreem, I broke my leg,” she discloses. “There was energy on the sets with a sense of divinity. Reciting mantras like Kreem felt empowering, almost invincible. However, my injury made me realise the limitations of such a powerful chant. It was a lesson shaping my newfound belief in mantras and spirituality.”
Reflecting on the significance of her role, Samyuktha expresses a desire for more narratives like Kreem to be told. Drawing inspiration from films like Kill Bill, she advocates for strong female characters in cinema. “Girls can fight, and we can tell stories just as powerfully,” she asserts, as she is hopeful for a positive reception from audiences.
When asked about her future projects, Samyuktha reveals her selective yet open-minded approach to roles. “As I mentioned earlier, as an actor, I prioritise compelling scripts,” she explains. “Now that I’ve explored different avenues like travel and dance, I’m eager to refocus on films and the kinds of characters I portray. Kreem will undoubtedly influence my upcoming choices,” she adds.
Excitingly, Samyuktha tells us that she has just bagged two new projects, both offered to her following the release of the Kreem trailer. “The makers, one in Tamil and one in Kannada have given me opportunities for action roles,” she reveals, adding, “Details of these projects will be out soon.”