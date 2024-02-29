‘My role in Karataka Damanaka is unlike anything I’ve done before’: Priya Anand

The last time audiences caught sight of the multilingual actor Priya Anand in Kannada was in James, where she shared the screen with Puneeth Rajkumar. Now, she’s gearing up for her next venture in Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka. Excitedly, this marks Priya’s first
collaboration with both the director and Hat-trick hero, Shivarajkumar, alongside Prabhudeva and Nishvika Naidu. Reflecting on this fresh experience, Priya shares, “There’s a lot of ‘firsts’ for me with Karataka Dhamanaka, except for the cinematographer, Santhosh Rai Pathaje, whom I’ve worked with before. Teaming up with new actors and directors is always interesting. Despite knowing about their work, working with them brings a whole new perspective.”
Discussing her initial apprehension working with director Yogaraj Bhat, Priya admits, “When I was approached for Karataka Damanaka, I was nervous to meet him. His film Mungaru Male was a massive hit across India, and I found his persona intimidating. However, I soon discovered that Yogaraj Bhat is one of the most chilled-out directors, with an amazing sense of humor, which helped ease the tension.”
Sharing her working experience with Shivarajkumar, Priya recalls, “The warmth of the family makes everyone feel approachable. I had a similar experience with Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu) and got the same vibe from Shivarajkumar. I also had the opportunity to work under a banner like Rockline Productions. Despite missing out on sharing screen space with Prabhudeva, I was impressed by his comic timing and enjoyed watching him perform on the sets. I hope to collaborate with him in the future,” she says.
Addressing the competition amidst multiple actors, Priya explains, “Each actor brings their unique skills and presence to the screen. Reacting naturally to such talented co-stars enhances the performance.” She praises Nishvika Naidu, expressing, “She became one of my favourites through this film, and I look forward to seeing her in more Kannada and other language films.”
Navigating the commercial entertainer space, Priya acknowledges the emphasis on heroes but embraces the challenge. “In Kannada cinema, commercial films come with certain expectations from the audience. Despite that, I’m glad to contribute my best to the film.” She adds, “My role in Karataka Damanaka is unlike anything I’ve done before. Shooting in North Karnataka under the sun was a unique experience that I thoroughly enjoyed. I now wait to catch it on the silver screen on March 8 along with the audience.”
Looking ahead, Priya concludes, “Working in Kannada films has always given me countless memories. Post Karataka Damanaka, I look forward to being a part of more films here.”