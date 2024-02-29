‘My role in Karataka Damanaka is unlike anything I’ve done before’: Priya Anand

The last time audiences caught sight of the multilingual actor Priya Anand in Kannada was in James, where she shared the screen with Puneeth Rajkumar. Now, she’s gearing up for her next venture in Yogaraj Bhat’s Karataka Damanaka. Excitedly, this marks Priya’s first

collaboration with both the director and Hat-trick hero, Shivarajkumar, alongside Prabhudeva and Nishvika Naidu. Reflecting on this fresh experience, Priya shares, “There’s a lot of ‘firsts’ for me with Karataka Dhamanaka, except for the cinematographer, Santhosh Rai Pathaje, whom I’ve worked with before. Teaming up with new actors and directors is always interesting. Despite knowing about their work, working with them brings a whole new perspective.”

Discussing her initial apprehension working with director Yogaraj Bhat, Priya admits, “When I was approached for Karataka Damanaka, I was nervous to meet him. His film Mungaru Male was a massive hit across India, and I found his persona intimidating. However, I soon discovered that Yogaraj Bhat is one of the most chilled-out directors, with an amazing sense of humor, which helped ease the tension.”

Sharing her working experience with Shivarajkumar, Priya recalls, “The warmth of the family makes everyone feel approachable. I had a similar experience with Puneeth Rajkumar (Appu) and got the same vibe from Shivarajkumar. I also had the opportunity to work under a banner like Rockline Productions. Despite missing out on sharing screen space with Prabhudeva, I was impressed by his comic timing and enjoyed watching him perform on the sets. I hope to collaborate with him in the future,” she says.