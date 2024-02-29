Puneeth Nagaraj's 'Hide & Seek' locks release date

Puneeth Nagaraj, a Civil Engineer turned filmmaker who spent a decade as an assistant director, is now making his debut as a feature film director with Hide & Seek.

Deriving the title from the popular children's game, the film is billed as a suspense thriller, with Anoop Revanna (Lakshmana, Kabzaa) and Dhanya Ramkumar (Ninna Sanihake) in the lead roles.

The makers recently unveiled the trailer at a grand event attended by politicians including Anoop's father, HM Revanna, Ramlalinga Reddy, and Vishwanath, as well as Senior Professor Dr K Ravi, among others, extending their wishes to the team. The makers also made the official announcement that the film will be released across Karnataka on March 15.