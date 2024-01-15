Arjun Janya shoots lavish song sequence for '45'

Composer-turned-director Arjun Janya is all set to make his directorial debut with 45 which stars an ensemble cast including Shivarajkumar, Upendra, and Raj B Shetty among others. Recently, an elaborate song was shot for the film, on an expansive set in Silicon City, near the Sri Champakadhama Temple. The set accommodated thousands of junior artists and dancers. State-of-the-art equipment like MocoBolt and Rope Cameras were also employed to capture the song sequence.
While the first looks of the actors are yet to be unveiled by the makers, a few photos of the extravagant sets have been shared. Noted choreographer Chinni Prakash has visualised the dance sequences for the song. While Arjun Janya is composing music for the film, Satya Hegde is cranking the camera.
Kaustubha Mani will be seen as the female lead in the film. Gaalipaata 2 producer Ramesh Reddy is backing 45 under the Suraj Productions banner.