‘Bhootaradhane’ forms a pivotal plot point in 'Sathyam': Director Ashok

Santosh Balraj starrer Sathyam is currently awaiting clearance from the Censor Board and is set for release in February. Meanwhile, director Ashok Kadaba, planning a bilingual release in Telugu and Kannada, shares that the action drama will include elements of bhootaradhane, a cultural event from the Malnad region, forming a crucial plot point in Sathyam. “Sathyam captures stories from two different timelines, a sequence of bhootaradhane, forms an essential sequence in the storyline,” says the director, adding, “The story revolves around the relationship between a grandfather and his grandson in a traditional family setting. Misconceptions and mishaps occur during prayer rituals, and the plot unfolds as the head of the family returns to the village after 40 years, and everything surrounds this cultural event,” explained the director briefly about the film.
"A traditional practice of this kind has become popular after the release of Kantara. However, we shot this particular sequence well before Kantara’s release, and it remains one of the highlights in our film too,” he says.
The distribution of the film will be handled by KA Suresh. Sathyam features music by Ravi Basrur and cinematography by Cinetek Suri. Mahantesh VK is bankrolling the project, with Ranjini Raghavan playing the female lead. The ensemble cast includes actors like Suman, Sayaji Shinde, Pavithra Lokesh, Avinash, and Mukhyamantri Chandra in prominent roles.