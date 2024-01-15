Darshan’s 'Kaatera' stands tall in its third week

The Darshan-starrer Kaatera, directed by Tharun Kishore Sudhir, has been declared a blockbuster hit. The commercial entertainer, now in its third week, continues to maintain a high standard. Despite the release of a few other films from various languages in Karnataka, Kaatera retains its presence in around 416 theaters and over 72 multiplexes. The theaters are expected to be housefull for Sankranti too. According to the makers, the film is also performing well overseas, having been released in different countries such as the USA, Germany, the UK, Canada, and Ireland, among others.
In the latest development, Rockline Entertainment, the film’s production house has confirmed that Kaatera will be dubbed in other languages as well. The dubbing process is currently underway. Producer Rockline Venkatesh mentions, “In all likelihood, we will be releasing the dubbed versions in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi in February.” While the makers are tight-lipped about the collection details, Kaatera has crossed the hundred crore mark and is heading to double it at the box office.
“The film has garnered good collections, and there is positive word of mouth. Content with commercial aspects draws the audience to the theaters. Kaatera is receiving a lot of appreciation, and people don’t want to miss the film. People who live abroad have been calling me to share their appreciation. I am happy to see this kind of celebration in Kannada cinema,” he says.
Kaatera’s screenplay is penned by Tharun Sudhir along with Jadesh K Hampi while dialogues are written by Maasthi. The film features an ensemble cast, including Aradhana as the female lead along with Shruthi, Vinod Alva, Kumar Govind, Jagapathi Babu, Rohit PV, and Birada, among others. It has music by V Harikrishna and cinematography.