Jaffer Sadiq, Rajendran to make Kannada debut with '45'

Jaffer, known for his roles in popular films like Jailer, Jawan, Vikram, Shaitan and Voice of Sathyanathan, is making his entry into the Kannada film industry with this latest multilingual film, 45. While the makers remain tight-lipped about the specifics of his role, it is known to be pivotal. On the other hand, Rajendran, a multilingual actor, has previously appeared in two Kannada films, Nayaka and Kolara. Known for films such as Naan Kadavul and Boss Engira Bhaskaran, the actor is making a return to Kannada cinema with this film and will be portraying a significant role.