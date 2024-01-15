Shreyas Raj Shetty to make directorial debut with 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo', starring Sonal Monteiro

Shreyas Raj Shetty an erstwhile assistant of director Yogaraj Bhat in films like Panchatantra, Gaalipata 2, Garadi, and the upcoming Karataka Dhamanaka, is all set to make his directorial debut. The filmmaker has also previously contributed to Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavipoorva.
The film has been titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, derived from the famous song of the same name from Sathya Harishchandra. Billed to be a drama thriller, the film introduces Madenur Manu in the lead role. The actor is known for the TV series Comedy Khiladigalu, and has played prominent roles in various films. Kuladalli Keelyavudo will also star Sonal Monteiro, who has previously starred in films like Panchatantra, Roberrt, and Garadi. Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Mouna Guddemane, among others, are also a part of the film’s cast.
Additionally, Diganth Manchale will be making a special cameo appearance in Kuladalli Keelyavudo. More details about his character will be revealed by the makers once he joins the sets. The muhurat for the film is scheduled for Sankranthi, and the shooting is set to commence in February.
Kuladalli Keelyavudo is backed by Yogaraj Bhat and Vidya-Santhosh Kumar under the Yogaraj Cinemas and Pearl Cine Creations banners, respectively. The film’s story, screenplay, and dialogues are penned by Yogi Gowda. Manomurthy, who has previously worked in Mungaru Male will be composing music for this film, and Bhatru along with Jayanth Kaikini will be penning the lyrics. Kuladalli Keelyavudo ‘s technical crew also consists of art director Shashidhar Adapa and cinematographer Niranjan Babu.