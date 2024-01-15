Shreyas Raj Shetty to make directorial debut with 'Kuladalli Keelyavudo', starring Sonal Monteiro

Shreyas Raj Shetty an erstwhile assistant of director Yogaraj Bhat in films like Panchatantra, Gaalipata 2, Garadi, and the upcoming Karataka Dhamanaka, is all set to make his directorial debut. The filmmaker has also previously contributed to Hariprasad Jayanna’s Padavipoorva.

The film has been titled Kuladalli Keelyavudo, derived from the famous song of the same name from Sathya Harishchandra. Billed to be a drama thriller, the film introduces Madenur Manu in the lead role. The actor is known for the TV series Comedy Khiladigalu, and has played prominent roles in various films. Kuladalli Keelyavudo will also star Sonal Monteiro, who has previously starred in films like Panchatantra, Roberrt, and Garadi. Rangayana Raghu, Sharath Lohitashwa, and Mouna Guddemane, among others, are also a part of the film’s cast.