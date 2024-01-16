‘I don't have a barometer to determine what genre works for me’, says actor Achyuth Kumar

Achyuth Kumar, anticipating his next venture, director Abhijit Mahesh’s Bachelor Party, describes it as a roller coaster fun entertainer, and further talks about how he enjoyed sharing screen space with Diganth Manchale and Yogi. Hesitant to reveal details about his character, he humorously adds, “If I reveal my role, the entire film story will be out. Directors often instruct me to keep my character a secret.”

Discussing the experience, Achyuth shares, “It was a fun experience, especially as the three of us travelled throughout for the film. We were taken to an unknown destination in Thailand. For us, it was work, unlimited shooting. Spending 18 days together, we got to explore the best locations of Thailand, thanks to producer Rakshit Shetty’s well-organised travel and shooting,” he says.



On working with a debutant like Abhijit Mahesh, Achyuth explains how a director’s sense for storytelling is more important than experience. “Regardless of experience, the director’s storytelling matters. Abhijit Mahesh’s narrative process was good. When he gets behind the camera, he becomes very serious and we would often try to make him laugh,” he chuckles.