‘I don't have a barometer to determine what genre works for me’, says actor Achyuth Kumar

Achyuth Kumar is one of those rare actors who captures versatility with authenticity and effortlessly brings any character to life. In a recent interview, actor Nayanthara appreciated Achyuth’s performance in her recent release, Annapoorani, in which he portrayed the role of a father.
“This is an actor’s job,” says Achyuth Kumar, a seasoned artist with prominent roles in over 350 films, predominantly in Kannada and other South Indian languages. When asked if he is a satisfied actor, he responds, “If I was, I would have left everything and returned to my hometown with my family. There is no such thing as satisfaction for an actor. Happiness comes from facing challenges. Being recognised for a role brings satisfaction but also urges you to do more. The joy of playing a role knows no bounds.”
To be a highlight in a film, playing a pivotal role, what are your contributions? Achyuth explains, “A well-rounded character reflects our efforts. Mere appearances won’t contribute; you must be part of the film’s journey for it to be featured prominently. Only if it fits the story will our efforts be recognised. Examples like Kantara or the recent Kaatera showcase my contributions to the story. Recognition for our work comes only when it is valued on such platforms.”
Achyuth Kumar, anticipating his next venture, director Abhijit Mahesh’s Bachelor Party, describes it as a roller coaster fun entertainer, and further talks about how he enjoyed sharing screen space with Diganth Manchale and Yogi. Hesitant to reveal details about his character, he humorously adds, “If I reveal my role, the entire film story will be out. Directors often instruct me to keep my character a secret.”
Discussing the experience, Achyuth shares, “It was a fun experience, especially as the three of us travelled throughout for the film. We were taken to an unknown destination in Thailand. For us, it was work, unlimited shooting. Spending 18 days together, we got to explore the best locations of Thailand, thanks to producer Rakshit Shetty’s well-organised travel and shooting,” he says.
On working with a debutant like Abhijit Mahesh, Achyuth explains how a director’s sense for storytelling is more important than experience. “Regardless of experience, the director’s storytelling matters. Abhijit Mahesh’s narrative process was good. When he gets behind the camera, he becomes very serious and we would often try to make him laugh,” he chuckles.
Reflecting on different directorial styles, Achyuth mentions, “I have come across senior directors who struggle to narrate a story but excel at presenting it on screen. Directors like Pawan Kumar, whom I find complicated in script narration, are great when it comes to execution, as seen in Lucia,” he says.
Despite receiving three to four scripts a week with pivotal characters, Achyuth stresses the importance of experience in making selective choices. “With 23 years in the industry, I choose to be part of better films while acknowledging that I am also part of the worst ones. That’s the actor’s cycle. For pivotal roles, if I become choosy and prioritise only on quality, I would have to sit at home,” says Achyuth, who doesn’t adhere to a specific genre while choosing characters, citing it as an advantage for actors. “I don’t have a barometer to determine what genre works for me.”
With many years of experience, Achyuth admits he was once tempted to direct, but the actor in him prevailed. “I consider it a temptation. I even almost wrote a script but decided against it,” he concludes.