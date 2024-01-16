Nagabushan takes centre stage as 'Vidyapati'

Actor Nagabhushan and producer Dhananjay, who delivered a hit film with 'Tagaru Palya', are all set to collaborate for a new venture titled 'Vidyapati'. This film marks the fourth project under the banner of Daali Pictures.
Adding to the anticipation, the makers recently revealed the title and the first-look poster on the auspicious occasion of the Sankranti festival.
The talented duo of directors, Esham and Haseen Khan, known for their work in Ikkat which featured Nagabhusana, will be teaming up with the actor once again. The first-look features Nagabhushan compellingly portraying a Karate King.
The team is gearing up to commence shooting for Vidyapati in the upcoming week. Murali will be handling the cinematography, DossMode is the composer, and the action sequences will be choreographed by Arjun Master.